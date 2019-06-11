Ariana Grande has added two more London dates to her 'Sweetener World Tour' due to demand.

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker is already due to play three nights at The O2 between August 17 and August 20, but she has now announced two further nights at the 20,000-capacity arena on October 15 and October 16.

The UK leg will see the pop superstar play two nights at Birmingham Arena on September 14 and September 15, Glasgow's SSE Hydro on September 17 and Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena on September 19.

Tickets for the two new London dates go on sale via Live Nation at 10am on Friday (14.06.19).

The 25-year-old singer tweeted: ''london added 2 more shows to the 02 oct 15 & 16. @americanexpress pre-sale wed 10am. on sale friday 10am https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/ariana-grande-tickets ... (sic)''

Last month, Ariana was ''beyond devastated'' after pulling out of two concerts due to illness.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker postponed shows in Tampa and Orlando, Florida, which were due to take place on May 28 and May 29 after becoming poorly.

She revealed on her Instagram Story: ''i woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow.

''i'm so beyond devastated.

''i will make this up to you, i promise. please forgive me. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. love you.(sic)''

However, the 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker reassured fans she would return to the cities later in the year to play the shows.

She added: ''will keep you posted as soon as possible on exact dates but we will be returning in November and you will be able to use the tickets you've already purchased. thank you so much for your understanding.(sic)''

Promoters Live Nation later confirmed the rescheduled shows will take place on November 24 and November 25.

Although it was unclear what was wrong with the '7 Rings' hitmaker, she returned to the stage on May 31.