Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have moved into a $16 million apartment.

The newly-engaged couple have wasted no time in setting up a multi-million dollar love nest together in Chelsea, Manhattan, where Sting is their new neighbour.

According to TMZ, the pair's plush pad features five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms as well as incredible views of the Empire State Building.

The New York apartment should be ideal for the pair if they want to partake in a couple's workout because there is a fitness centre, and the 75ft pool could be the perfect place to cool off afterwards.

What's more, actor Pete, 24, can show off his skills to his new fiancée by putting on some of his films, such as 'Trainwreck', and his latest release 'Set It Up', in their new private theatre.

It's not known whether Ariana and Pete have splashed out a seven-figure sum on the abode or whether they are just renting, but earlier this week they were spotted furniture shopping for their pad in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer and Pete appeared to move into their new abode over the weekend.

The 'Dangerous Woman' singer posted a picture from 'Spongebob Square Pants' on Instagram on Saturday (16.06.18) of the titular yellow sponge cartoon sat in the middle of a room on the floor with no furniture.

She captioned the snap: ''Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines [sic]''

Ariana recently admitted she feels life is ''too short to be cryptic'' about her love life.

She tweeted a fan: ''the truth is i been the f**k thru it and life's too short to be cryptic n s**t about something as beautiful as this love I'm in. so [pete] it is. (sic)''