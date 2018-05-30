Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have made their romance Instagram official.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker and the 24-year-old actor have been rumoured to be dating since last week, and the pair have now taken to social media to seemingly confirm their romance after Pete posted a picture of the new couple dressed in matching 'Harry Potter' robes.

Ariana, also 24, was seen wearing Slytherin robes in the picture whilst Pete wore Gryffindor ones, in an Instagram post which was captioned: ''the chamber of secrets has been opened ... (sic)''

The 'Dangerous Woman' singer then commented on the post with a cheesy 'Harry Potter' pun, and joked she would delete her account.

She replied: ''u tryna slytherin (I'm deleting my account now). (sic)''

Ariana's new romance comes just weeks after she ended her two-year relationship with rapper Mac Miller, before dubbing their time together as ''toxic''.

Hitting back at a fan who suggested she should've stayed with Mac, Ariana wrote on social media: ''How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw [by the way] isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab [about] me). I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well (sic)''