Ariana Grande and John Legend are recording a new theme song for the upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action film.

The 23-year-old singer and John, 38, have joined forces to create a revamped version of the classic Disney tune, which was originally written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken and performed by actress Angela Lansbury in her role as the voice of the character Mrs. Potts.

Later, the song was recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the film's soundtrack and won an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award.

However, Ariana and John are busily trying to put their own stamp on the song, which will feature on the new 'Beauty and the Beast' soundtrack, according to Oh My Disney.

The much-anticipated new movie sees Emma Watson star in the role of Belle and the actress previously admitted to being nervous about singing in 'Beauty and the Beast'.

Emma explained that whilst she was ''excited'' to be given the iconic part, she was nervous about lending her voice to the role because she's been out of practice for so long.

She said: ''It's so crazy. I was so excited. It was nerve-wracking for me because I've sung as a child in plays and I loved it, but I just hadn't done it in such a long time, it was like learning to ride a bike again.''

A clip of Emma singing emerged earlier this week and has prompted criticism from soprano Catherine Bott.

She recently said: ''Within two notes it was fairly obvious to me that auto-tune had been deployed.

''I think Emma Watson's voice sounds fragile - she's not a singer - but actually I think it has an innocence to it. And Belle is supposed to be an innocent girl embarking on a great, exciting story.

''I'm really sorry that the studio hasn't had the courage of their convictions, and has tinkered with Emma Watson's fragile but pleasant voice. She no longer sounds like Emma Watson.''