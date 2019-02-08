Ariana Grande claims she pulled out of performing at the Grammy awards because her ''creativity and self expression was stifled'' by the producers.
Ariana Grande claims she pulled out of performing at the Grammy awards because her ''creativity and self expression was stifled'' by the producers.
The 25-year-old singer had been due to take to the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Centre on Sunday (10.02.19) to sing one of her tracks, but it was reported earlier this week that she now won't even be in attendance at the event following a dispute with the organisers.
And now, Ariana has broken her silence on the matter, claiming producers of the event refused to allow her to show her ''creativity'', despite her offering up ''three different songs'' that she could perform.
Posting pictures from an article which included an interview with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich in which he claimed Ariana couldn't ''pull something together'' in enough time, the '7 Rings' hitmaker wrote on Twitter: mhmmm here it is ! 'too late for her to pull something together......'
''i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.
''i offered 3 different songs. it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me. (sic)''
Ariana is nominated for two awards at the prestigious music event - Best Pop Vocal Performance for 'God Is a Woman' and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sweetener' - and says that whilst she won't be attending the ceremony, she's still ''grateful'' to be nominated.
She wrote in two separate tweets: ''passed a Grammy's bus with my face on it typing those.
''hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year. (sic)''
The 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer was originally believed to have pulled out after producers refused to let her perform new track '7 Rings', and insisted they would be choosing her second song for her.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...