Ariana Grande claims she pulled out of performing at the Grammy awards because her ''creativity and self expression was stifled'' by the producers.

The 25-year-old singer had been due to take to the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Centre on Sunday (10.02.19) to sing one of her tracks, but it was reported earlier this week that she now won't even be in attendance at the event following a dispute with the organisers.

And now, Ariana has broken her silence on the matter, claiming producers of the event refused to allow her to show her ''creativity'', despite her offering up ''three different songs'' that she could perform.

Posting pictures from an article which included an interview with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich in which he claimed Ariana couldn't ''pull something together'' in enough time, the '7 Rings' hitmaker wrote on Twitter: mhmmm here it is ! 'too late for her to pull something together......'

''i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.

''i offered 3 different songs. it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me. (sic)''

Ariana is nominated for two awards at the prestigious music event - Best Pop Vocal Performance for 'God Is a Woman' and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sweetener' - and says that whilst she won't be attending the ceremony, she's still ''grateful'' to be nominated.

She wrote in two separate tweets: ''passed a Grammy's bus with my face on it typing those.

''hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year. (sic)''

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer was originally believed to have pulled out after producers refused to let her perform new track '7 Rings', and insisted they would be choosing her second song for her.