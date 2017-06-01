All survivors of Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert will get free tickets to her upcoming benefit concert.

There were concerns that some fans, who had bought tickets through secondary websites, would not be entitled to passes to her One Love Manchester show this weekend but Ticketmaster have extended their registration deadline and are working to verify all ticketholders.

Ticketmaster said in a statement: ''We understand that there are a number of fans who didn't receive an email this morning with regards to free tickets for One Love Manchester.

''We worked through the night and verified thousands of original bookings although there were some we could not verify.

''To help us verify that fans were at the show, they must register on this link and provide their booking reference and information about where they bought their ticket, including the venue box office, or primary and secondary ticketing websites.

''We would like to reassure any fans that were at the show that they will receive a free ticket for One Love Manchester, provided we can verify their initial booking.''

Ariana will be joined by a host of famous friends; including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Take That, Niall Horan and Black Eyed Peas, at the benefit concert for the 22 people killed and over 50 injured in the terrorist attack at her concert on May 22.

The tickets sold out in just six minutes when they went on sale, with Ticketmaster saying: ''With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high.''

All net ticket profits of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.