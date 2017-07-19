Aretha Franklin is releasing a new album which features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on classic tracks such as 'Respect', 'Think' and 'Don't Play That Song (You Lied)'.

The LP is titled 'A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' and will be released via Rhino Records on November 10 as well as streaming services and digital download.

The record, which marks the 50th anniversary of the 75-year-old soul legend's singing to Atlantic Records in 1967, was recorded at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London with acclaimed producers Nick Patrick and Don Reedman - known for two Elvis Presley records with the orchestra, 'The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' and last year's 'If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra', which topped charts across the world and sold 1.5 million copies.

Nick Patrick said: ''There is a reason that Aretha Franklin is called the 'Queen of Soul.' There is nothing more exciting than that incredible voice taking you on an emotional roller coaster ride through her amazing repertoire of songs. To have the opportunity to work with that voice on this project has been the greatest honor and to hear a symphony orchestra wrapped around those performances is breathtaking.''

Don Reedman said: ''I was 15 years old when a song came on the radio called 'Rock A Bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody.' It blew me away; the power, the soul. The feeling that went through me got me hooked on Aretha and I have been ever since. To be able to make this album and be able to select songs from hits like 'Respect' to 'Think' then blend them with classic songs like 'Let It Be' and 'Border Song' and create an album which is versatile and fresh is truly an honor.''

The songs include brand new backing vocals led by Grammy-winning singer Patti Austin.

Aretha is also releasing a studio album, which she hopes will drop in January.

It will feature collaborations with the likes of Sir Elton John, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder.

The 'Natural Woman' hitmaker said previously: ''Lionel's working on his piece, Stevie's working on his piece; they're both originals.''

The two records will be the icon's last before she retires.

The track-listing for 'A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' is as follows:

1. 'Think'

2. 'Don't Play That Song (You Lied)'

3. 'I Say A Little Prayer'

4. 'Until You Come Back To Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do)'

5. 'A Brand New Me'

6. 'A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like)'

7. 'Angel'

8. 'Border Song (Holy Moses)'

9. 'Let It Be'

10. 'People Get Ready'

11. 'Oh Me Oh My (I'm A Fool For You Baby)'

12. 'You're All I Need To Get By'

13. 'Son Of A Preacher Man'

14. 'Respect'