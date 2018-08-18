Aretha Franklin's fans will be able to visit the late star during two public viewings before her funeral.

The Queen of Soul tragically passed away on Thursday (16.08.18) at the age of 76, and before she is laid to rest at the end of this month, the beloved singer's devoted fans will be given the chance to pay their respects to her.

Aretha's publicist tells People magazine that on August 28 and 29, public viewings will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan, where members of the public will be able to visit the 'Respect' hitmaker between 9am and 9pm.

The music icon's funeral will then take place on August 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, but the ceremony - which will begin at 10am - is strictly limited to friends and family of the late singer.

Following the ceremony, Aretha will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, where several of her family members - including her father, brother, and two sisters - are also buried.

Her representative told People magazine: ''Aretha Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan, along with her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; and nephew, Thomas Garrett.''

The 'Natural Woman' singer passed away after having been ''gravely ill'' for some time.

In a statement, her family said: ''In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.

''We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.''