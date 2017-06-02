Aretha Franklin hopes to release her new album in January.

The 75-year-old icon is currently working on a new record, and despite her advancing years, Aretha's zest for making songs remains as strong as ever.

She shared: ''I'm working on a couple of things. I think there will be about 10 [songs] on it, maybe 11, but I'm thinking 10.''

Aretha also revealed that her new album will feature collaborations with the likes of Sir Elton John, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder.

Previewing her new record, the 'Natural Woman' hitmaker told Billboard: ''Lionel's working on his piece, Stevie's working on his piece; they're both originals.''

Aretha previously admitted she is ''winding'' down her on-stage career due to her age.

But the Grammy Award-winning star has insisted she would love to continue to tour if she were able to.

Aretha explained: ''After 54 years of travelling and flying and all of that can be very tiring, and even the tour bus takes a lot out of you.

''I'm not happy; I'll put it like that. I'm not happy, exactly, about not doing something that you've been doing for 54 years that you really, really love. But there's a warranty on everything. Nothing lasts forever.''

Despite this, Aretha admitted to having other ambitions beyond her music career.

Speaking in reference to her touring schedule, she explained: ''I just won't be travelling the way I used to or doing anything like I used to in terms of concerts.

''It used to be five or six; I'll only be doing one, maybe two - and maybe none. But I have other things I want to do. There's a lot going on.''