Aretha Franklin received a special musical tribute at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (10.02.19).

The Queen of Soul passed away aged 76 last August and her lasting legacy was recognised by Andra Day, Yolanda Adams - who performed at the 'Think' singer's funeral - and Fantasia Barrino, who joined forces to perform '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman' in honour of the legendary star.

As the trio sang, images of Aretha flashed on screens behind them at Los Angeles' Staples Center, and they were given a standing ovation when they finished.

Host Alicia Keys said afterwards: ''That was so incredible, ladies, that was so beautiful.''

The trio's performance came immediately after the annual In Memoriam segment of the show, which honours those in the music industry who have passed away over the last 12 months with a video and picture montage, underscored by the artists' music.

Among those recognised this year were 26-year-old rapper Mac Miller, who died from an overdose in September and Swedish DJ Avicii, who took his own life aged 28 in April.

Buzzcocks rocker PETE SHELLEY, Jefferson Airplane co-founder Marty Balin, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King, Blues Brothers musician Matt Murphy, Carol Channing and Nancy Wilson were also included in the tribute, as were country music star Roy Clark, Pantera's Vinnie Paul Abbott, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds pianist Conway Savage, rapper Jimmy Wopo, and Joe Jackson, the 89-year-old patriarch and manager of the Jackson family, who died of cancer last June.

However, rapper XXXTentacion - who was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Florida in June - was notably omitted from the segment.