Arctic Monkeys will start recording their next album shortly ahead of a 2018 release.

The British rockers will hit the studio soon to get to work on their sixth album, a follow up to 2013's 'AM', and bass player Nick O'Malley has admitted the British rockers will have ''problems'' if the record isn't released next year.

A piece on motorcycle website For the Ride revealed: ''Nick found time for the track day before recording began on the eagerly anticipated sixth album, started at a secret location in September.

''The new album will be out next year because 'if it isn't, we've got problems'.''

Nick's comments come after frontman Alex Turner insisted the group - also made up of Matt Helders and Jamie Cook - were in ''no rush'' to record their sixth studio album.

When asked in June 2016 about plans for a new LP, he said: ''No, there aren't really, Not yet. But there will be at some point. I mean, we'll see with that. No rush.''

During the Arctic Monkeys' hiatus, Alex has been working on his side project, The Last Shadow Puppets, with Miles Kane.

What's more, drummer Matt recorded the album 'Post Pop Depression' with Iggy Pop and Josh Homme.

The LP was released in March 2016 and they followed it up by playing concerts in support of the record.

As well as Iggy, Josh and Matt, 'Post Pop Depression' also features Dean Fertita, from Queens Of The Stone Age, and the Dead Weather, on guitars and keyboards.

Artic Monkeys released their debut album 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not' in 2006 and followed that up with 'Favourite Worst Nightmare' a year later and then had two-year breaks before 'Humbug' in 2009, 'Suck It and See' in 2011, and 'AM' in 2013.