Arctic Monkeys rehearsed for longer than they ever have before their comeback shows last month.

The band hadn't performed live since November 2014 so wanted to ensure they had their ''act together'' by spending over a month practicing together before taking to the stage to promote their new album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'.

Guitarist Jamie Cook said in an interview with Q magazine conducted 10 days before their return performance at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles: ''I don't think that's something I've been able to say before, fifth week of rehearsals.

''I don't ever remember rehearsing this much in the past.''

Frontman Alex Turner added: ''We wanted to be sure we gave ourselves enough time to quite literally get the act together. There's a desire to change how we present everything.''

During their hiatus, Alex made a new Last Shadow Puppets album with his friend Miles Kane and they toured together, while drummer Matt Helders recorded and toured with Iggy Pop and Josh Homme.

But the singer insisted that didn't make them any more prepared for their comeback than his bandmates, which also includes bassist Nick O'Malley.

He said: ''Mathew went on the road with Iggy. The other guys have not been playing shows, but they're no rustier than we are.''

Alex recently admitted he has no desire to go solo because he'd miss being around the rest of the band too much.

He said: ''I enjoy their company. So, for instance, on this project I was really unsure about what I was doing and lost with it completely. Then, when Jamie [Cook, guitarist] came out to LA to join me and we worked on stuff together, through his encouragement suddenly I felt completely different.

''Him getting excited about it, like the way I remember him getting excited about some idea in his bedroom in his mum's house when we were 16 ... I still get that buzz out of his reaction.''