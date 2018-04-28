Arctic Monkeys' new album is about Alex Turner ''having a word'' with himself.

The group will release their sixth LP 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' next month and the frontman admitted it's his most autobiographical to date.

Asked if 'Golden Boy' - a track from the album which references wanting to be a member of The Strokes - is his most autobiographical song yet, Alex said: ''Well the album sort of all is. I'm having a word with myself, intermittently, throughout all 11 tunes.''

And the 32-year-old rocker admitted the album is something he's wanted to create for a long time.

He said: ''I tried to write this kind of thing before. I just didn't know how to really. I think I tried and recognised, thankfully, that I wasn't ready. It's like the natural place to have gone, after that first record, was somewhere round here.''

The 'I Bet You Look Good On the Dancefloor' singer also addressed society's obsession with technology on the record but found it ''very difficult'' to write about because of the ''ugly'' subject matter.

He said: ''I found it very difficult to write about because it sounds ugly. All the words connected to it are horrible ... And I don't want to f***ing hear it either.

''But I think I've got better with technology since I wrote those songs. I realise that I'm not always checking the news - that I've stepped away from it a bit.''

And Alex has grown to realise his lyrics act as a deterrent for his own behaviour.

He told MOJO magazine: ''Maybe sometimes I put stuff into a song to stop myself from doing it - I think I'm just realising that's true. Like, there's a line in the middle of 'She Looks Like Fun' about waffling on to strangers about martial arts in bars and that was definitely something I was doing a lot of and was aware I needed to stop doing.''