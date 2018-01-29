Arctic Monkeys have been announced for more European festivals.

The 'Do I Wanna Know' rockers - who took a break in 2014 - have been busy working on their sixth album and after being confirmed to headline the Firefly Festival in the US in June, Alex Turner and co will also headline Barcelona's Primavera Sound 2018 on June 2, joining the likes of Björk, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, The National, Lorde, Migos and A$AP Rocky on the bill.

And the Indie rockers will also take to the stage at Sziget festival in Budapest in August, and Portugal's NOS Alive on July 12.

It comes after a video which fans believed revealed further tour dates from the Sheffield band was confirmed as fake.

The cryptic clip shared on Reddit, which has now been deleted, claimed to be from the band's Instagram Story and sparked speculation the numbers revealed dates and geographic co-ordinates of upcoming gigs.

Fans guessed the video's clues teased performances at Primavera, Mad Cool Festival, Rock Werchter in Belgium, and even a surprise show in London this week.

But NME.com reported the video had been dismissed by official sources, and more 2018 tour dates are expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Bassist Nick O'Malley recently confirmed the 'Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor' hitmakers began recording their new album in September for release this year.

The band took a hiatus in 2014, following the release of the 2013 album 'AM' and its accompanying tour.

Alex released a second album with supergroup The Last Shadow Puppets in 2016 while Matt Helders played the drums on Iggy Pop's album 'Post Pop Depression'.

All four members of Arctic Monkeys, Alex, Matt, Nick and Jamie Cook appeared together in 2016 to play a live gig to promote the Sheffield Children's Hospital arts trail.

Alex, 32, said in the same year the band were in, ''no rush'', to release another album.