Arctic Monkeys have announced a UK and Ireland arena tour for September.

Alex Turner and co will kick off their run with two consecutive dates at Manchester Arena on September 6 and September 7, before hitting London's The O2 on September 9 and 10, and two dates in their hometown of Sheffield at FlyDSA Arena on September 18 and 19.

The nine-date tour will conclude at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne on September 27.

It comes off the back of the announcement that their long-awaited new album will be released in May.

The Sheffield band - completed by Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley - took to Twitter to reveal that their sixth studio album will be called 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' and will drop next month.

The band tweeted: ''Our new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on May 11th, 2018. [sic]''

Alongside the name of the upcoming album, the indie band - who had previous hits including 'I Bet That You Look Good on the Dancefloor' and 'Fluorescent Adolescent' - posted a short teaser featuring a futuristic landscape, a cinematic orchestration and then a bluesy riff.

The new LP - which marks the first studio album since 2013 - is already available to pre-order and consists of 11 brand new tracks. It is their first record since 2013's 'AM'.

During the Arctic Monkeys' hiatus, frontman Alex has been working on his side project The Last Shadow Puppets with Miles Kane, whilst drummer Matt recorded the album 'Post Pop Depression' with Iggy Pop and Josh Homme which was released in March 2016.

Arctic Monkeys' 2018 arena tour dates are as follows:

September 6, Manchester, Manchester Arena

September 7, Manchester, Manchester Arena

September 9, London, The O2

September 10, London, The O2

September 15, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

September 18, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

September 19, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

September 24, Dublin, 3Arena

September 27, Newcastle upon Tyne, Metro Radio Arena