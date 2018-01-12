Arctic Monkeys have announced their first tour date of 2018.

The 'Do I Wanna Know' rockers - who took a break in 2014 - have been busy working on their sixth album and have now been confirmed to headline the Firefly Festival in the US in June.

The band, fronted by Alex Turner, will join Eminem, The Killers and Kendrick Lamar on the bill at the festival in The Woodlands of Delaware from June 14-17, which has been announced on Twitter.

But a video which fans believed revealed further tour dates has been revealed to be fake.

The cryptic clip shared on Reddit, which has now been deleted, claimed to be from the band's Instagram Story and sparked speculation the numbers revealed dates and geographic co-ordinates of upcoming gigs.

Fans guessed the video's clues teased performances at Mad Cool Festival, Primavera Sound, both in Spain, Rock Werchter in Belgium, and even a surprise show in London this week.

But NME.com reports the video has been dismissed by official sources, and more 2018 tour dates are expected to be announced over the coming week.

Bassist Nick O'Malley recently confirmed the 'Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor' hitmakers began recording their new album in September for release this year.

The band took a hiatus in 2014, following the release of the 2013 album 'AM' and its accompanying tour.

Alex released a second album with supergroup The Last Shadow Puppets in 2016 while Matt Helders played the drums on Iggy Pop's album 'Post Pop Depression'.

All four members of Arctic Monkeys, Alex, Matt, Nick and Jamie Cook appeared together in 2016 to play a live gig to promote the Sheffield Children's Hospital arts trail.

Alex, 32, said in the same year the band were in, ''no rush'', to release another album.

Speculation about a comeback gig in Glasgow last summer turned out to be false.