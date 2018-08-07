Arctic Monkeys are keen to make a follow-up to 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'.

Frontman Alex Turner is loving touring their latest record so much that it could lead to him and his bandmates - Matt Helders and Nick O'Malley - ''jumping back in the studio'' when they've wrapped their shows.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1, the 'Fluorescent Adolescent' hitmaker said: ''You know, again I don't know, we've not quite reached a conclusion on what we're gonna do but, I'd like to, yeah.

''Maybe just for the reason that, I've really been enjoying playing this one on the road and that excitement of playing together could lead to jumping back in the studio.

'' Whereas, like when we made this 'Tranquility Base' one, that wasn't coming off the back of a tour.''

Alex recalled how after their 2013 album 'AM' was released, they felt like they wanted to keep going with albums, but in hindsight he is glad they didn't rush into things.

He said: ''I remember we nearly did [go back into the studio] after 'AM', there was a moment where we were just like, 'Let's go and do another thing and keep going!'

''I'm glad we didn't now but there was definitely an urge there to do that.''

'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' - which is nominated for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize - received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, and while the band don't pay attention to people's views, it's hard to escape.

He said: ''That don't mean it never gets back to you though - does it? You know with your mates or your relatives.''

Drummer Matt also opened up about the prospect of the group playing stadium shows, but admitted it terrifies him.

Asked if it is on the cards, he said: ''I mean, we did like the cricket ground thing all those years ago and that was a nice special occasion. And Finsbury Park obviously - so we've done a few of them.

''It seems quite daunting though, doing a stadium.''

The presenter then asked: ''Does it really? Even after all these years of headlining Glastonbury's and stuff?'' to which he replied: ''Yeah.''