The nominations for the 2019 Kerrang! Awards have been announced with Brighton's finest metalcore outfit Architects nominated for three awards and Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica up for two gongs.
The Brighton metalcore outfit's acclaimed LP 'Holy Hell' - which marked their first record without founding member and main songwriter Tom Searle, following his death in August 2016 - is up for Best Album along with Oli Sykes and co's genre-hopping 'Amo', Ghost's 'Prequelle', Behemoth's 'I Loved You At Your Darkest' and 'Anthem Of The Peaceful Army' from Greta Van Fleet.
Sam Carter's band are also nominated for Best British Live Act and Best British Act.
'mother tongue' rockers BMTH are also up for Best British Act alongside Iron Maiden, Biffy Clyro and Enter Shikari.
Heavy metal veterans Metallica - who bring their 'WorldWired Tour' in support of their latest record 'Hardwired... To Self Destruct' to the UK next month - have received nods for Best British Live Act and Best International Act.
This year's Breakthrough categories feature the most varied nominees to date, with alternative indie outfit Yonaka, rockers Idles, trap metal rapper Scarlxrd, hardcore punk rockers Svalbard and progressive rockers Black Peaks in contention for Best British Breakthrough.
Whilst the international nominees are Boston punks Vein, ska outfit The Interrupters, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong's son Joey Armstrong's band Swmrs, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth's side project Simple Creatures and hardcore punk group Angel Du$t.
Kerrang!'s magazine's editor, Sam Coare commented:''The nominees for this year's Kerrang! Awards - which combine both the most exciting new talent shaping our scene's future, as well as the pioneering legends who continue to play music on their own terms - simply underlines how incredible the modern rock scene is.
''It is personally particularly exciting to see the emergence of recent magazine cover stars such as Greta Van Fleet, Fever 333, The Interrupters, Swmers and Idles celebrated in this year's awards shortlists. 2019 genuinely is a great year for rock music around the world.''
The ceremony takes place on June 19 at Islington Assembly Hall in London, where the recipients of prestigious prizes such as the Kerrang! Inspiration Award and the next inductee into Kerrang! Hall Of Fame will also be announced.
Last year, Aerosmith's Joe Perry was handed the Inspiration Award by his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor was honoured with the Legend Award and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi was named an Icon.
Meanwhile, Angel Du$t and The Interrupters have also been announced for Kerrang's Pit series shows, which return on May 28 and 29 respectively.
The shortlist for the Kerrang! Awards 2019 is:
Best British Breakthrough Act
Yonaka
Idles
Scarlxrd
Svalbard
Black Peaks
Best International Breakthrough Act
Vein
The Interrupters
Swmrs
Simple Creatures
Angel Du$t
Best Song
Fever 333 - 'Burn It'
Slipknot - 'All Out Life'
Rammstein - 'Deutschland'
While She Sleeps - 'Anti-Social'
Frank Iero And The Future Violents - 'Young And Doomed'
Best Album
Architects - 'Holy Hell'
Bring Me The Horizon - 'Amo'
Ghost - 'Prequelle'
Behemoth - 'I Loved You At Your Darkest'
Greta Van Fleet - 'Anthem Of The Peaceful Army'
Best British Live Act
Architects
Employed To Serve
Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes
Enter Shikari
Don Broco
Best International Live Act
Fever 333
Metallica
Parkway Drive
Ghost
Mastodon
Best British Act
Architects
Enter Shikari
Bring Me The Horizon
Iron Maiden
Biffy Clyro
Best International Act
Slipknot
Foo Fighters
Metallica
Panic! At The Disco
Rammstein
