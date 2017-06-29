Arcade Fire's new album 'Everybody Now' features three versions of the title song.

The Canadian rockers teased back in April that the tracks for the record were finished but admitted they had to whittle down which ones would make the final cut of the LP and the band have now unveiled album tracks in a Twitter post.

Alongside a video of a highway billboard featuring a LED display, they wrote: ''EVERYTHING NOW: 28th July (sic)''

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey produced the album's title track, which was released earlier this month.

Other songs from the family band - consisting of husband and wife duo Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, Win's younger brother William Butler and Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara - include 'Peter Pan', 'Creature Comfort' and 'Put Your Money On Me'.

Last week, the group shared a strange music video for latest single 'Creature Comfort' by releasing a mock cereal advert and placing boxes of cereal around Dublin ahead of a show at the city's Malahide Castle.

The band - who headlined Isle of Wight Festival and Barcelona's Primavera last month - will return to the UK next month for two intimate gigs at London's York Hall on July 4 and 5 before heading to Manchester for a show at the city's Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

Arcade Fire's 'Everything Now' track-listing is as follows:

1. 'Everything_Now' (continued)

2. 'Everything Now'

3. 'Signs of Life'

4. 'Creature Comfort'

5. 'Peter Pan'

6. 'Chemistry'

7. 'Infinite Content'

8. Infinite_Content'

9. 'Electric Blue'

10. 'Good God Damn'

11. 'Put Your Money On Me'

12. 'We Don't Deserve Love'

13. 'Everything Now' (continued)