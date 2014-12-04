Artist:
Song title: Come To Daddy
Time: 05:59
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Electronic
Label: Warp Records

Aphex Twin's video for 'Come To Daddy' is truly terrifying! The track features on his 1997 EP of the same name and became well-lauded in the world of electronic music. The video is set in the same place as Stanley Kubrick's 'A Clockwork Orange'.

