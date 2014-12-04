Aphex Twin's video for 'Come To Daddy' is truly terrifying! The track features on his 1997 EP of the same name and became well-lauded in the world of electronic music. The video is set in the same place as Stanley Kubrick's 'A Clockwork Orange'.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.