Oscar-winning art director Gil Parrondo has died at the age of 95.
He passed away on Saturday (24Dec16) in Madrid, Spain.
Parrondo began his career working on 1939's Los cuatro Robinsones (The Four Robinsons), working alongside set decorator Sigfrido Burmann, kickstarting their 10-year working relationship.
He established himself as an art director on 1951's Dia tras Dia (Day After Day), before moving on to head up set decoration on Orson Welles' Confidential Report in 1955.
He took on an apprenticeship, through which he landed experience working on big budget movies like Stanley Kramer's The Pride and the Passion, and David Lean's Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago.
Parrondo's other film credits include Richard Lester's Robin and Marian, Cuba, and The Return of the Musketeers, but it was his work on Franklin J. Schaffner's Patton, a biopic about controversial World War II hero General George S. Patton, in 1970 which earned him his first Oscar for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration.
He struck gold again with Nicholas and Alexandra, also directed by Schaffner, in 1972, while he was nominated for a third Academy Award in 1973 for George Cukor's Travels with My Aunt.
Parrondo had been working on 33 Days, Antonio Banderas' upcoming Picasso biopic, in the days leading up to his passing.
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Director Patricia Riggen tackles a particularly emotional story with the new film The 33. The...
For most people in the modern world, they don't need to think about the consequences...
SpongeBob SquarePants has always been aimed much more at childish adults than actual children, and...
In the underwater realm of Bikini Bottom, an annual Crabby Patty festival in underway. Yet,...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
When a pirate gets his hands on a long lost magic book in which anything...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...
A formidable group of New Orleans mercenaries led by the no-nonsense Barney Ross are starting...