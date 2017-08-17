A number of stars have sent messages of support to the people of Barcelona following an apparent terrorist attack.
Antonio Banderas, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Elijah Wood have sent well-wishes to the people of Barcelona following an apparent terrorist attack.
Around 13 people are believed to have died and 32 were left injured when a van ploughed into crowds on the Las Ramblas promenade in the centre on the Spanish city on Thursday (17.08.17), and a host of stars have sent their condolences to the city.
Spanish actor Antonio posted a message on Twitter which translated as: ''Fused in an embrace with #Barcelona (sic)
And 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel sent ''thoughts and prayers'' to the city.
He posted: ''All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking.(sic)''
Elijah simply wrote: ''My heart is with Barcelona.''
Tennis ace Rafael Nadal was ''shattered'' by the news.
In a translated post, he tweeted: ''Shattered by what has happened in Barcelona! All my support to affected families and the city.''
'Grey's Anatomy' star Sara Ramirez shared: ''My thoughts with those injured in #Barcelona.''
'The Fosters' actor Jake T. Austin posted on Twitter: ''Now is the time that we must come together and put an end to the senseless violence. Stay strong. Te amo mucho #Barcelona (sic)''
And 'Frozen' star Idina Menzel posted: ''Sending love to my friends in Barcelona. Feeling helpless.''
The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess sent love to the ''beautiful'' city.
He tweeted: ''Sending love to Barcelona. Beautiful people and a beautiful city. Such heartbreaking times x x ''
Spanish police have confirmed they have arrested a man in connection with the attack.
