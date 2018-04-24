Antonio Banderas says he will love his ex-wife Melanie Griffith ''until the day he dies'' and they will stay close for the sake of their 21-year-old daughter Stella.
He told People Now: ''Even if we are divorced, she is my family and I will love her until the day I die. We have been in contact all these years and we managed to do a separation that is very elegant. Our kids are enjoying that and that is very important for both of us. Our kids are priority number one.''
Antonio doesn't see the point in couples becoming bitter after they break up.
He shared: ''We'll always be friends, I hope. We speak to each other every few days and I'm very happy that we're not lie many couples, where people can become bitter and angry after their marriages end. I don't see any reason for that. It's much better to try and remember and honour all the beautiful and happy moments you've enjoyed. [We were married for] a very long time and I believe Melanie wants to stay in contact, as do I. Melanie is a woman whom I have loved, whom I still love and whom I will always love.''
Meanwhile, Melanie previously insisted she won't marry again.
The actress - who has been married four times to three different men - said: ''Don't get married. That would be my advice. There's no need. You either go through the whole bulls**t of pre-nuptial, or if you want to get divorced and you don't have a pre-nuptial, then you wish you had a pre-nuptial. Marriage seems archaic to me ... You don't need to get married to have a child anymore. It's not like there's a stigma on a child and getting married.''
However, the 60-year-old actress insisted she will ''always love'' Antonio too.
Marking his birthday, she wrote on social media: ''Happy Birthday to my ruggedly handsome ex husband. Will always love you. (sic)''
