Antonio Banderas had ''no idea'' Madonna had a crush on him in the 1990s.
Antonio Banderas had ''no idea'' Madonna had a crush on him.
The 'Laundromat' actor admitted he thought someone was playing a prank on him in the 1990s when the 'Hung Up' singer called him about her docufiction film, 'Madonna: Truth or Dare' - in which she discussed at length her attraction to the Spanish star and her failed attempts to get together with him - because he wasn't expecting it.
Asked on 'The Jess Cagle Show' about his appearance in the documentary, he said: ''I had no idea.
''I was finishing The Mambo Kings here in Los Angeles, and she called me one morning. I thought someone was just making a joke at me.
''Because I picked up my phone in my hotel room and it was Madonna. I couldn't believe it.
''She said, 'Listen, I want to show you this documentary that you are in.' And I said, 'What? What documentary? What are you talking about?' ''
The 59-year-old actor - who was married to Ana Leza at the time - admitted Madonna went on to offer to remove him from the documentary but he joked he liked how it made him look.
He continued: ''She was really honest, if you don't want to be there, I will take you out.''
And when the host joked he wanted it to be kept in because it made him look like ''the heartthrob of the decade'', he added: ''Kind of. I said, 'Yeah that's fine you can use me.' ''
Madonna - who starred with Antonio in 'Evita' in 1996 - previously admitted she ''wished'' she'd got together with the 'Desperado' actor but he was always with second wife Melanie Griffith when they were working together.
Asked if they'd hooked up, she said: ''I wished... I had a big crush on him [but] he was with Melanie Griffith. She never left his side.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Director Patricia Riggen tackles a particularly emotional story with the new film The 33. The...
For most people in the modern world, they don't need to think about the consequences...
SpongeBob SquarePants has always been aimed much more at childish adults than actual children, and...
In the underwater realm of Bikini Bottom, an annual Crabby Patty festival in underway. Yet,...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
When a pirate gets his hands on a long lost magic book in which anything...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...