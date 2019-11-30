Antonio Banderas was surprised to discover new things about his 'Pain and Glory' director Pedro Almodóvar during filming.
Antonio Banderas discovered new sides of Pedro Almodóvar while filming 'Pain and Glory'.
The 59-year-old actor stars in the 70-year-old director's semi-autobiographical film about a director - Salvador Mallo - confronting his past as he grows older and Antonio admitted that despite being friends with Pedro for over 40 years, he learned new things about the director during filming.
Speaking on 'The Big Ticket' podcast, he said: ''We have kept a very beautiful friendship, but with certain limits, because Pedro is a very private person, I always wanted to respect that privacy. There were spaces that I knew that I didn't have access and I never forced that. We created a friendship that has its own universe.''
And Antonio believes that viewers will connect with the movie because it deals with regrets, reconciliation and much more.
He explained: ''It's not only a movie about the things that Pedro has done. It's about the things that never did that he wanted to do, the things that he never said that he wanted to say. In that aspect it is more Almodóvar than Almodóvar because he completed the circle, closed some wounds, and the movie is pretty much...about reconciliation and then coming to terms with many people and with yourself.''
''We all do have that suitcase filled with miseries and grievances, with pain and glory.''
The non-linear tale also features Penelope Cruz as Salvador's mother Jacinta and Pedro previously insisted it was a ''very natural choice'' to cast his frequent collaborator.
He added: ''It was a like a continuation of the work we were doing in the past. Almost in every movie she plays a mother, but this one is very different from the others. In 'Volver', for example she is a contemporary Spanish mother, whereas in this case she plays the mother of a poor family in the early Sixties. It was a very dark, post-war time and she carries the burden of humiliation on her shoulders, but with a spirit of survival.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Director Patricia Riggen tackles a particularly emotional story with the new film The 33. The...
For most people in the modern world, they don't need to think about the consequences...
SpongeBob SquarePants has always been aimed much more at childish adults than actual children, and...
In the underwater realm of Bikini Bottom, an annual Crabby Patty festival in underway. Yet,...
Jacq Vaucan (Antonio Banderas) is working as an insurance agent for ROC Robotics Corporation in...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
When a pirate gets his hands on a long lost magic book in which anything...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
Barney Ross is the fearless leader of elite New Orleans mercenary team The Expendables who...