Anton Lesser thinks his 'Game of Thrones' death was ''too quick''.

The 67-year-old actor played twisted Qyburn in the HBO fantasy show and even though the series has now finished he is still unhappy with his character's passing, which saw him unceremoniously slammed to the ground by the undead corpse of Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane when he tried to stop a fight between him and his estranged brother Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane.

Instead, he wished Qyburn could have one last big moment as Queen Cersei's hand.

When asked if he was satisfied with his death in an interview with the Metro newspaper, Anton said: ''No! It was too quick. I wanted another aria, darling, another speech.''

Anton joined 'Game of Thrones' in Season Three and was responsible for bringing 'The Mountain' back to life after a deadly fight with Oberyn Martell.

Despite his gruesome storyline, Anton felt a bit lost with his role following the Queen around.

He said: ''It was all bish-bosh. That was a funny job. I was a bit of an outsider. They had such a big machine going on for years and years. I'd pop in for a few days and say, 'Yes, Your Grace. No, Your Grace.' Artistically it wasn't the most fulfilling but I was very, very honoured to be a part of it.

''As with all these things, I'm the guy who comes in and does a little bit. Then people say, 'Aw, you were great in that.' But what they're relating to is their imagination, which they impose on somebody who mostly is silent. I do a lot of standing-lurking acting. I'm a very good lurker.''

Much to his delight, the 'Endeavour' star is still recognised for his alter ego wherever he goes.

Anton added: ''Quite often in the supermarket or on the train I'll see somebody looking at me. Occasionally they'll say something, it's really nice. People can be a bit wary. They think they are disturbing you but I actually love it when people say, 'We liked watching that.'''