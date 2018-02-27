Antoine Fuqua is in talks to direct the 'Scarface' remake again.

The 51-year-old film producer was being lined up to helm the much-anticipated reboot of the classic gangster movie last year, but the studio apparently had to drop him and start their hunt for someone new due to scheduling issues.

However, it looks like the job could be his as he's back in talks with Universal Pictures now that his current movie 'Equalizer 2' is beginning to close, according to Deadline.

David Ayer was initially asked to direct the film but bosses decided to pull him because they felt his take on the movie was ''too dark.''

'Scarface' tells the story of the rise and fall of a gangster and has previously spawned two separate movies, made in 1932 and 1983.

The latter of the two was directed by Brian De Palma and is one of Al Pacino's most famous on-screen roles, with the movie's popularity increasing over time.

Meanwhile, 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'' actor Diego Luna is set to take on the lead role of the drug kingpin with the story shifted from Miami to Los Angeles and focusing on a Mexican immigrant instead of a Colombian.

The film is a production by Bluegrass Films and Global Produce, and will see Marc Shmuger, Scott Stuber, and Dylan Clark as its producers, alongside original 'Scarface' producer Marty Bregman.

The most recent draft of the script has been penned by 'Boardwalk Empire' creator Terence Winter who is tasked with reimagining the core immigrant story told in the cult classic.