Director Joe Russo has claimed that 'X-Men' and 'Deadpool' will soon be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The brothers - who helmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' - are confident that some of the biggest movies and stories in the superhero universe will soon overlap.
Speaking about the possibility, Joe told Deadline: ''I'm sure of it. The acquisition of Fox is showing us where the future of the business is going to go.''
The cross-pollination of different movie franchises and characters is seen as one of the key features of the Disney-Fox merger.
Anthony also revealed that Disney - which is known for its happily-ever-after approach to filmmaking - didn't attempt to block their efforts to develop unconventional storylines during the making of 'Infinity War'.
He shared: ''The only way to drive a conversation is to surprise people. If you're constantly adhering to convention, you're not going to surprise people.''
Despite this, Joe feels that the movie industry stands on the cusp of a significant change, suggesting that the length of films could well become significantly shorter over the coming years.
The director - who also helmed 'Captain America: Civil War' alongside his brother - explained: ''The two-hour film has had a great run over 100 years.
''But it's become very difficult to work in ... I'm not sure that the generation that's coming up will see the two-hour film as the dominant form of storytelling.''
