Joe and Anthony Russo think Superman is one of the hardest characters to get right on film.

The acclaimed directing duo feel it's more difficult to work with the most powerful superhero characters and even though they've never helmed a Superman film, they've used the iconic character to highlight their point.

Anthony said: ''The more powerful a character is, the more difficult to deal with that character on a narrative level.

''As storytellers, and the way we explore characters, we always look for vulnerabilities in characters because that's where characters become interesting.

''They're superficially interesting in their strength, but they get much more depth when you find where they don't have that kind of strength. In general, the more powerful a character is, the more tricky that is.''

Superman is one of the most powerful superheroes ever created.

And yet, over recent years, filmmakers have struggled to turn the popularity of the character into glowing reviews.

Speaking to Business Insider, Joe explained: ''He's a very difficult character. You have to find an emotional flaw or weakness in the character in order to make them vulnerable.''

Meanwhile, Joe and Anthony recently claimed that 'X-Men' and 'Deadpool' characters will soon be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The brothers - who helmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' - are confident that some of the biggest movies and stories in the superhero universe will soon overlap.

Speaking about the possibility, Joe said: ''I'm sure of it [happening soon].''