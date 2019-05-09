Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will introduce a gay character ''very soon''.
An openly-gay character is to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ''pretty soon''.
'Avengers Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed MCU boss Kevin Feige will be unveiling the mystery person in the near future after being asked about the small role Joe had in the latest movie as a grieving man in a therapy session.
Asked on 'EW Morning Live' to clarify if he was playing the first out gay character in a Marvel movie, Joe said: ''Yes, openly gay. There've been insinuations about other characters' sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character.''
Pressed on who else is gay, he added: ''Uhhh. We're gonna find out!''
Anthony added: ''That's a story for another day.''
But Joe then expanded on the evasive answer and said: ''There is a gay character coming up in one of their films, and I think Kevin will make that announcement, I'm sure pretty soon.''
In June 2018, Kevin revealed there would be two gay characters in future Marvel films.
He was asked: ''When are we getting a gay, bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU? Is it even in the works?''
He replied: ''Yes.''
The interviewer subsequently asked: ''It's not someone we've seen yet, I'm guessing?''
And Kevin responded by saying: ''Both.''
Asked to clarify his comments, the Marvel boss added: ''Both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen.''
Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the series, previously claimed her character is bisexual, despite it never being shown on screen.
She previously tweeted: ''She's bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play!''
