'Avengers: Infinity War's credits will be unlike anything previously seen, according to directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

The acclaimed moviemakers have worked with a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Benedict Cumberbatch on the eagerly-awaited new Marvel movie, and the directors have revealed how the credits are distinct from anything they've previously worked on.

Anthony told BackstageOL: ''I will say this ... There is a reason to stay for the credits.

''When the credits are coming up, you start to see card after card of movie star after movie star and it just starts to go on and on and on and on. It's like nobody's ever seen, a list of actor names like that before at the end of a movie.''

The directing duo previously admitted that their new superhero movie could be devoid of the customary post-credits scene, which has become a regular feature of Marvel films.

Asked about the speculation, Anthony explained: ''It's hard to comment on that again, because we don't want to speak to the experience too specifically.''

Meanwhile, Karen Gillan - who also stars in the Marvel movies - recently revealed that Robert Downey Jr. always hosts lunch for the cast of the 'Avengers' franchise.

Asked what an average day on set of an 'Avengers' movie is like, Karen said: ''It's very sociable. When you are shooting a film like this, there is a lot of time between setups because they do huge laying of the set and the props.

''Everyone has a lot of time to hang out and get to know each other. Robert is the one who hosts the lunch for everyone, that's really nice. We all get to interact with each other a lot.''