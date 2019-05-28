Ryan Reynolds foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool might appear in Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie.
Deadpool might appear in the third 'Spider-Man' movie.
Following Disney's acquisition of Fox earlier this year, 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Ryan Reynolds foul-mouthed ''merc with a mouth'' would soon be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The duo were confident that some of the biggest movies and stories in the universe would soon overlap and it is now believed that the hero could appear in Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie.
According to fan sight MCU Cosmic, Marvel bosses have been considering a the possibility of adding Deadpool to the follow-up to the forthcoming 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' following the pair teaming up for a series of Marvel comics which launched in 2016 and are still being published.
The cross-pollination of different movie franchises and characters is seen as one of the key features of the Disney/Fox merger and bosses are also reportedly considering giving the hero a third stand-alone movie and his own series on the highly-anticipated Disney+ streaming service.
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will now hit screens on Tuesday July 2.
The upcoming blockbuster will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third and final film of 2019 following the releases of 'Captain Marvel' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.
The MCU film is a sequel to 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and will see Zendaya reprise her role as MJ along with Jacob Batalon's Ned and Tony Revelori's bully Flash.
The movie will follow Peter and his classmates as they embark on a European school holiday, venturing around Venice, London, and Prague.
Jake Gyllenhaal plays supervillain Mysterio, also known as Quentin Beck, in the blockbuster.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...
Among the ever-impressive list of projects undertaken by Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney's Section Eight...