Anthony Russo wasn't surprised by Spider-Man's Marvel split.

The 49-year-old filmmaker - who helmed 'Avengers: Endgame' alongside his brother Joe - has admitted he's not shocked that Marvel and Sony were unable to reach an agreement on the future of the iconic superhero character.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Anthony explained: ''I think that's why Joe and I are not so devastated or surprised that there's been a falling-out, because it was so hard to make it happen in the first place.''

Joe explained that having seen how difficult it was to initially reach a compromise, he half-expected Spider-Man - played by Tom Holland - would be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He shared: ''It wasn't easy. Kevin [Feige] went through a lot.

''There were a lot of ups and downs, and he kept walking into our office and we'd go, 'Look, we've got to do it with [Sony],' and he'd go, 'OK, I'll figure it out,' and walk back into his.

''He was looking for the way out. He wanted to open that door and have us go, 'We figured it out! We don't need Spider-Man!' because it's a lot of work to get two major corporations to play nice with each other, and the fact that it happened at all, we should all be dancing and celebrating that we got that little bit of time.''