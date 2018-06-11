Marvel's Phase 4 might not stick to a linear timeline, according to Anthony Russo.

The 48-year-old director - who helmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' alongside his brother Joe - has teased the future of the money-spinning movie series beyond the fourth 'Avengers' film.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, Anthony explained: ''Here's the thing, I think it's important to remember anything is possible in the MCU.

''Just because there's a sequel on the books doesn't mean ... people become accustomed to time moving linearly in the MCU.

''That doesn't necessarily have to be the case. There's a lot of very inventive ways of where the story can go from here.''

Meanwhile, the Russo brothers previously revealed they were determined to follow their instincts while making 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The long-awaited Marvel movie was a huge hit with critics and at the box office, and Joe subsequently revealed how they approached the project.

He shared: ''We do our best work when we follow our instincts and tell the story we want to tell.

''We've had one or two experiences early in our careers where we didn't do that and we learned a very hard lesson: When you try to predict what an audience wants, you're going to make mush. When you commit to the story you want to tell, it tends to have a much more resonant impact on the audience.

''The audience can tell you they love chocolate ice cream, but if you give it to them every day, they're going to get sick of it real fast. You've got to stay ahead of them.''