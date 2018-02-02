Anthony Rapp publicly made the allegations that Kevin Spacey had made sexual advances towards him as he wanted to encourage other people to come forward.

The 'Star Trek: Discovery' actor - who has accused the 'House of Cards' star of making sexual advances towards him when he was just 14-years-old - knew it would be ''risky'' publicly making the claims but did it so other victims could have the chance to speak out too.

He told The Talk: ''I could only tell my story, but I knew there were more stories. So I was just hopeful that coming forward, it would encourage other people to tell the truth. I knew it was a risky thing, I knew that he was very popular, and certainly a respected actor, but at the same time I knew I was trying to protect people. And I was incredibly gratified by the enormous wave of support.''

When Anthony made the allegations, Kevin released a statement to insist he ''did not remember the encounter'' whilst also confirming in a second part of the statement that he was gay.

He said at the time: ''I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.''