'Point Blank' is getting a US remake.

Actors Anthony Mackie and Frankie Grillo are said to be close to signing up to play the leads in the Netflix movie, which is based on the 2010 French crime drama by Fred Cavaye.

The plot will be closely tied to the original film, with Mackie playing a nurse whose pregnant wife is kidnapped by a murder suspect at his hospital, according to Collider.

A synopsis for the original film stated: ''Samuel, a nurse working at a hospital when his pregnant wife is kidnapped before his very eyes. Knocked unconscious, he comes to and discovers that a dangerous criminal named Sartet is responsible, and if he's ever to see his wife again, he must do Sartet's bidding.

''Samuel quickly finds himself pitted against rival gangsters and trigger-happy police in a deadly race to save the lives of his wife and unborn child.''

Cavaye previously opened up about his ambitions for the project, saying that he wanted to provoke an emotional response from the audience.

He said: ''I wanted to make an interactive film, make it so that the viewer runs with the protagonist, at the same time. I wanted to make an entertaining film, one that gives the viewer a maximum of emotion.''

The new movie will be directed by Joe Lynch, who worked on the action/horror 'Mayhem', while Adam G. Simon will take on the title of screenwriter.

There's no word yet on when the remake - which is said to have a budget of $12 million - will be released, but filming is set to begin this summer.