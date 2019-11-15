Anthony Mackie says his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed his life and he is ''emotional'' about taking on the mantle of Captain America.
Anthony Mackie admits that his role in the Marvel Cinematic has changed his life.
The 41-year-old actor plays Falcon in the MCU never thought he'd ever land a role in a major franchise and although he was previously happy to act films whilst still maintaining some anonymity the increased fame from his superhero alter ego has been a price worth paying.
He told Deadline: ''Well, Marvel really threw a monkey wrench in the idea of me not being recognised!
''The reality, for me, is more so about using that to get myself in finer positions of success. The great thing about being in the Marvel movies is it allows me a certain freedom and opportunity to really have fun in the business and do things I wouldn't be allowed to do.''
Mackie is grateful that is raised profile has been able to help filmmakers. He cites 'Seberg' and 'The Hate U Give' as examples of how his presence helped the film get made.
He explained: ''When you look at something like Seberg, or even 'The Hate U Give', I had a very small role in 'The Hate U Give', but the fact that I'm in the Marvel movies as Falcon, the fact that people know who I am, I was able to lend my name to that project for that movie to be made, because I feel like it's an important story and it's time that we deal with those issues as a country and as a community.''
In the final scenes of 'Avengers: Endgame' Falcon accepts Captain America's shield from an aged Steve Rogers - played by Chris Evans - and Mackie admits he is still ''emotional'' about taking on the mantle because of what it represents.
He said: ''You know what, to be honest, it's very emotional. I've been in the business for 20 years and I've been fortunate to do some amazing stuff and work with amazing people. For me, to be a black man in 2019 and be given the helm of Captain America with the history of black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment, but also in my life.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Paul Bettany makes a strong impression with his first film as a writer-director, exploring the...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...