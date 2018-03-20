Anthony Mackie has said 'Avengers: Infinity War' is going to be the ''most human'' of all the movies so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Anthony Mackie said 'Avengers: Infinity War' is the ''most human'' of all the Marvel movies so far.
The 39-year-old actor has played Sam Wilson aka Falcon in three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - as well as having a cameo in 'Ant-Man' - and is set to reprise his role as the flying superhero in the highly anticipated third and fourth movies in the 'Avengers' franchise.
And now, the actor has teased that there will be a lot of ''shocking moments'' and the films give ''humanity to all the characters''.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mackie said: '''Avengers 3' is going to be very different and they're gonna be a lot of shocking moments.
''And I think the fans are gonna get more than they expect out of this movie, from all characters. I think this is the most human of the 'Avengers' movies, of all the Marvel movies.
''So I think you'll be really surprised to see how normal these superheroes could be.
''It's a very, very interesting storyline that we've chosen to tell. Like I said, it just gives a humanity to all the characters.''
'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad, which includes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), join forces with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' troop to save the Earth.
The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, but they will also receive a helping hand from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which will mark the star's debut in a Marvel production.
'Avengers: Infinity War' is slated for release this April.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
This may look like it's going to be a zany Christmas romp, but it's really...
Terrell Tompkins and his team of officers are corrupt, finding ways to embellish their wage...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Paul Bettany makes a strong impression with his first film as a writer-director, exploring the...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
Charlotte Cooper is the family matriarch and all she wants is for her family to...
Charlotte Cooper is determined to make this Christmas the best holiday the family has ever...