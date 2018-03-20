Anthony Mackie said 'Avengers: Infinity War' is the ''most human'' of all the Marvel movies so far.

The 39-year-old actor has played Sam Wilson aka Falcon in three films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - as well as having a cameo in 'Ant-Man' - and is set to reprise his role as the flying superhero in the highly anticipated third and fourth movies in the 'Avengers' franchise.

And now, the actor has teased that there will be a lot of ''shocking moments'' and the films give ''humanity to all the characters''.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mackie said: '''Avengers 3' is going to be very different and they're gonna be a lot of shocking moments.

''And I think the fans are gonna get more than they expect out of this movie, from all characters. I think this is the most human of the 'Avengers' movies, of all the Marvel movies.

''So I think you'll be really surprised to see how normal these superheroes could be.

''It's a very, very interesting storyline that we've chosen to tell. Like I said, it just gives a humanity to all the characters.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad, which includes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), join forces with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' troop to save the Earth.

The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, but they will also receive a helping hand from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which will mark the star's debut in a Marvel production.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is slated for release this April.