Anthony Mackie is in the dark about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 41-year-old actor plays Sam Wilson aka Falcon in the Marvel franchise and it is presumed he will take on the mantle as Captain America following the scene in 'Avengers: Endgame' which shows an elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) hand over his shield to Sam at the end of the blockbuster.

Mackie, 41, claims he has no idea as to what Marvel Studios has planned for the future of the superheroes but he's hoping he'll get a script soon enough

When asked if he gets information about new films, he told The Daily Beast: ''One project at a time, you might not be back again! No, they don't really give us the future of the universe. It's really one show at a time.

''You don't get that script until you show up and you'll be like, 'Oh, wow, I didn't know you were in the show, and we're doing a scene together - that's amazing!''

Mackie hopes he does get the opportunity to become the new Captain America on the big screen because he has had an ''overwhelming'' positive response to what happened in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

He explained: ''The response has been really overwhelming. I feel like it's calmed down some now, but the movie still has the iconic place in our generation, because people were so affected by it.''

The 'Synchronic' star also opened up about how he enjoys starring in sci-fi films as he feels that he is taking on the right projects at this stage in his career.

He said: ''I've always loved sci-fi movies. I grew up in a time of 'Demolition Man' and 'The Terminator'; those post-apocalyptic movies are the movies I grew up on. So I love those movies, and I love action movies.

''Film is a medium where people go to escape their reality, and when I think of film, I sincerely think of it for entertainment. I want people to be entertained. And I want people to be entertained in the way that I'm entertained when I see sci-fi movies.

''Now that I'm of an age where I actually look like an adult, I can do adult stuff and kick people's asses. Every 10 years, you fall into a different script cycle. In the next 15 years, I'll be playing dads, and then the next 20 years, I'll be playing grandpas. You have to play these cycles as they come.''