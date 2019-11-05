Anthony Mackie has quietly got divorced.

The 'Captain America' actor split from his childhood sweetheart Sheletter Chapital late in 2017 after three years of marriage and their union was officially dissolved last year.

Sources told TMZ things have stayed amicable between the former couple and they have agreed to share joint custody of their four children.

It is unclear what was agreed in terms of spousal or child support.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor is currently focused on his career and is busy shooting his new series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans recently admitted he accidentally spoiled the ending of 'Avengers: Endgame' for Anthony.

He said: ''While we were filming in Atlanta, I had a few people over to watch football or something, and Mackie was the first one to show up.

''I didn't know he didn't know what was going to happen. I say, 'Hey, man, isn't that scene fantastic?' and he said, 'What scene?' And I said, 'The scene where I give you the shield!' And he said, 'You're giving me the shield?'

''And I said 'Oh no,' so I ran to my room and I got the scene and gave it to him, and I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he's getting the shield,. And he was so happy and you immediately feel like, 'Man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige deserved this.' But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving. It was a nice way to have -- just between us -- the transition of characters.''

Anthony, 41, has also previously admitted to having his sights set on playing James Bond one day and would like to portray a ''mellow'' version of the suave spy.

He has said: ''I've thought about this a lot. My Bond would be cool, I mean smooth, milky smooth.

''No nonsense, no pretence. My James Bond would be a very, very mellow man with the ladies. He would be very aggressive in his fighting style.

''And his Aston Martin would be a convertible with 20 inch rims and an 808 sound system in the trunk so you can hear him coming. That's my Bond.''