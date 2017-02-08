Anthony Kiedis is currently touring with a ''torn tendon in his ankle'' whilst on Red Hot Chili Peppers' world tour.

The 'By The Way' hitmaker has not had much luck with his ailments of late, in December they were forced to postpone their Dublin shows due to the frontman suffering from flu, however, nothing will stop him performing on stage.

In an interview with ET Canada, he said: ''I'm always getting banged up, and hurt, and repairing, and recovering, and hurting, and it's just normal.

''At the moment, I have a torn tendon in my ankle from spinning around night after, but it'll heal.''

The 54-year-old rocker admits that he still gets ''nervous'' before gigs, but he wouldn't be able to go up and perform without his pre-show anxiety.

He said: ''I'd be a little bit lost without nerves.

''I'd want to be borderline ready to throw up from nerves, and them I'm ready to go out.''

RHCP - also comprised of Flea, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer - were due to perform at the Irish Capital's 3Arena on December 20 and 21, but had to put the shows on hold until the new year so that Anthony can get better.

In a statement, released via promoters MCD, the band said at the time: ''We are so sorry that we cannot come to Dublin as planned for the next few days.

''Anthony has been fighting off the flu all week and after the show last night (18.12.16) it was clear that he has to stop touring and recover, hence the decision to push back the shows to next year.''

In May, the rock group had to pull out of their KROQ Weenie Roast headlining slot at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, and their planned performance for iHeartRadio after Anthony was rushed to hospital by ambulance with ''extreme stomach pains''.

The band's drummer Chad Smith revealed the medical emergency was ''really scary'', but assured fans Anthony was ''on the mend''.

At the time, he said: ''His stomach was killing him (and) It was really scary. So we went directly to the hospital and we were really upset we couldn't play for the fans, but also more worried about him. I really appreciate all the well wishes. People sent so much stuff.''