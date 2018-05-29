Sir Anthony Hopkins has admitted he doesn't want to waste any more time thinking about his estranged daughter Abigail.
Sir Anthony Hopkins doesn't want to ''waste his time'' on his estranged daughter.
The 80-year-old actor hasn't spoken to his 50-year-old daughter Abigail Hopkins - who he has with his ex-wife, actress Petronella Barker - for two decades, but he has admitted he doesn't want to spend any more time thinking about her because he's accepted that their relationship is over and she doesn't want anything to do with him.
Speaking to The Times newspaper, he said: ''Her choice is her choice. You know, I did the best I could, but you know, OK, I think if somebody doesn't want to be part of my life, fine. Go and do whatever you want. I have no memories or any ... I certainly don't ... I wish her well and all that, but I don't want to talk about my daughter. Those things are over. I've got no blame. People do what they do.
''And I don't understand it and it doesn't bother me. I can't waste my time worrying about it. And I'm not cold, I'm just thinking, 'Oh well, that's the way it is.' ''
The 'Remains of the Day' star - who is now married to Stella Arroyave - recently admitted he has ''no idea'' if he's a grandfather and has no interest in finding out.
He said: ''I don't have any idea. People break up. Families split and, you know, 'Get on with your life.' People make choices. I don't care one way or the other.''
When it was suggested his comments may come across a bit cold, he replied: ''Well, it is cold. Because life is cold. It's like John Osborne's response when someone said to him, 'Mr Osborne, your play is so offensive,' and he said, 'Life is offensive.' ''
