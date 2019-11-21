Sir Anthony Hopkins has insisted that he will never retire but said his wife is good at making him take breaks.
Sir Anthony Hopkins will never retire.
The 81-year-old actor says he is a workaholic and has no plans to ever give up acting but his wife Stella Arroyave, 63, can force him to take a break.
Speaking in the Dec/Jan issue of AARP the Magazine, he said: ''I'm a workaholic. I act; I paint; I play music; I read a lot. It keeps the brain active. I'll go on working until I drop.
''Stella is good at keeping me in a harness. I spend hours in the studio painting, and she'll come in and say, 'Enough.' I don't have much common sense.
Anthony - who is currently playing Pope Benedict XVI in the Netflix film 'The Two Popes' - also revealed that Stella is working on a documentary about him.
He said: ''One of my teachers told her I was a mystery [when I was young]. I didn't speak to other kids; I didn't play sports; I didn't even go to the school plays. But I was tired of being called stupid, and I thought, 'One day I'll show you all.' And I became this other person. My career took off.''
Meanwhile, Anthony admitted that his most famous role - that of serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in 'The Silence of the Lambs' franchise - completely changed his life.
He explained: ''I have an instinct for those kinds of people. They're narcissists. I don't know if that's in me - I just understand them. And I'll never escape from that guy. When I started reading 'The Silence of the Lambs' script, I told my agent, 'This is the part of a lifetime.' It changed everything for me.''
