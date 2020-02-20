Sir Anthony Hopkins has put his Malibu mansion up for sale for $11.5 million.

The 82-year-old actor has decided to put his Cape Cod-style property - which boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms - on the market, Fox Business reports.

The luxurious abode in California - which offers views of the Pacific Ocean - also features an in-ground pool, a spa and a pool house.

The spectacular property was built in 1958 and was, remarkably, left undamaged by the Woolsey Fire of 2018 that destroyed his neighbour's home.

However, the award-winning star - who originally bought the mansion for $3.8 million back in 2001 - is now keen to move closer to downtown Los Angeles.

Anthony was born in Port Talbot in Wales, but decided to move to the United States in the 90s following some of his biggest career successes.

Despite achieving fame and success in Hollywood, Anthony previously confessed to lacking ''discipline'' during his days as a young theatre actor.

He recalled: ''When I was at the National all those years ago, I knew I had something in me, but I didn't have the discipline.

''I had a Welsh temperament and didn't have that 'fitting in' mechanism. Derek Jacobi, who is wonderful, had it, but I didn't.

''I would fight, I would rebel. I thought, 'Well, I don't belong here.' And for almost 50 years afterwards, I felt that edge of, 'I don't belong anywhere, I'm a loner.' I don't have any friends who are actors at all.

''But in 'The Dresser', when Ian [McKellen] responded, it was wonderful. We got on so well and I suddenly felt at home, as though that lack of belonging was all in my imagination, all in my vanity.''