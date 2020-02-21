Award-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has been cast as Mike Tyson's trainer in a new biopic.
Sir Anthony Hopkins has been cast as Mike Tyson's famed trainer Cus D'Amato in a new biopic.
The 82-year-old actor is set to star in 'Cus And Mike', an upcoming biopic based on Montieth Illingworth's book, 'Mike Tyson: Money, Myth, and Betrayal'.
The movie will focus on the complex relationship between Mike - who ultimately became the youngest heavyweight champion in history - and his esteemed trainer, who served as something of a father figure to the troubled teenager.
D'Amato, who died in 1985, guided Tyson during the early years of his record-breaking career, but passed away before he reached his sporting peak.
Nick Cassavetes has adapted the story from an original screenplay by Desmond Nakano, according to Deadline, which reports that Cassavetes will also helm the movie.
Looking forward to the project, Cassavetes explained: ''This is an absolute dream scenario for me.
''An opportunity to work with Sir Anthony in a movie about two of my all-time heroes, Cus D'Amato and Mike Tyson, the most ferocious (and my favourite) fighter who ever lived? In a story about father figures that disappear too soon? I'm in heaven ... It should be one for the ages.''
The role of Tyson - whose boxing career was blighted by a series of controversies, inside and outside of the ring - has not yet been cast.
The New York City-born champion previously hailed the influence of his former trainer, revealing that he and D'Amato always shared the same ambition.
Tyson - who won the heavyweight title when he was just 20 years old - said: ''We had a lot of dreams, hopes ... Being champ of the world, that's all that we ever thought about.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
Not much is known about the new Transformers movie but we do now know that...
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
Bizarrely, this Dutch film tries desperately to wedge true events into the shape of an...
Alfred Henry "Freddy" Heineken (Anthony Hopkins), head of the Heineken International brewing company, was worth...
Darren Aronofsky continues to ambitiously experiment with genres in this Old Testament blockbuster, but this...