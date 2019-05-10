Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of 'The Virtuoso' alongside Abbie Cornish and Anson Mount which Nick Stagliano will helm from a script originated by James C Wolf.
Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of 'The Virtuoso'.
The 81-year-old actor is set to star in the upcoming noir-thriller alongside 'Star Trek: Discovery' actor Anson Mount, 46, and 'Limitless' star Abbie Cornish, 36, with Nick Stagliano directing from a script originated by James C Wolf.
The film will follow a hitman (Mount) who is tasked with hunting down and killing his latest target in order to pay off a debt to his mentor (Hopkins), but the killer is given no information other than word his target will be in a rustic diner in a dying town at 5:00 PM.
Mount's character embarks on a manhunt to find his target and accomplish the mission at the diner in which Cornish's enigmatic waitress works.
Cameras are rolling now, and the rights to the film will be available at Cannes.
In a statement, Hopkins said: ''It's a powerful piece. Nick Stagliano and I are both great fans of film noir, and Nick is a student of that genre. I waited three years to be able to play The Mentor.''
Mount added: ''There have been two independent films that I've done ['Tully' and 'Cook County'] that changed things, professionally, artistically and personally.
''I felt that this was the third one I found that was as good. The script for The Virtuoso had such a clean structure, so well done. I got it immediately, and I knew what I wanted to do with the role as soon as I read it. That doesn't happen a lot.''
Stagliano remarked: ''It is truly humbling to work with a cast of this calibre.''
Stagliano's Nazz Productions financed and produced the film while Fred Fuchs and Nancy Stagliano serve as executive producers.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
Not much is known about the new Transformers movie but we do now know that...
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
Bizarrely, this Dutch film tries desperately to wedge true events into the shape of an...
Alfred Henry "Freddy" Heineken (Anthony Hopkins), head of the Heineken International brewing company, was worth...
Darren Aronofsky continues to ambitiously experiment with genres in this Old Testament blockbuster, but this...