Anthony Daniels has revealed the scene that he is most proud of acting as C-3PO in the 'Star Wars' franchise is the moment on the Millennium Falcon following Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi's death in 1977's 'A New Hope'.
The 74-year-old actor played the protocol droid in all nine main movies in the franchise but his most pleasing scene came in George Lucas' original 1977 movie when he had to react to the passing of the Jedi Knight - played by the late Sir Alec Guinness - following his lightsaber duel with Darth Vader.
Daniels believes he was able to show how said his alter ego was, despite not being able to manipulate the robot's facial expression
In an interview for Nerdist, Anthony said: ''When Sir Alec Guinness (Obi-Wan) sacrifices himself, Threepio is sat in the Millennium Falcon looking so sad, even though his face doesn't change but the audience have been given the key to realise that this is a sad moment.''
Daniels - who is the only performer to feature in all nine 'Star Wars' movies - admits that he would often ''cheat'' to overcome the problems based by acting in the suit.
He explained: ''I had to work around the suit. I had to cheat, films are all about cheating basically.''
He also admitted that it was challenging doing scenes with his metallic best friend RD-D2 as he had to react to the astromech droids' bleeps and whistles as though he could understand it.
Daniels said: ''I had to realise R2 wasn't going to speak to me. When the script says 'R2 beeps a response' that was never going to happen. I had to listen and react appropriately to an object.''
