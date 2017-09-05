Anthony Daniels has slammed the character of Jar Jar Binks in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 71-year-old movie veteran has played the character of C-3PO in every movie in the hit sci-fi franchise to date - including the spin-offs - but he has admitted there was one character he didn't like in the prequels.

Speaking at Fan Expo 2017, the actor said: ''Jar Jar was created by George Lucas and he employed an actor, Ahmed Best, who is a terrific actor. Terrific mover. Terrific, inventive brain.

''Highly intelligent. Did exactly what George asked him to do. George's son Jett was thrilled by that performance that Ahmed did perfectly, but Jett was 10 years old.

''Now, I wasn't, so for me Jar Jar was a bit like the Ewoks. I've grown past that stage.

''10 year olds, 11 year olds, eight year olds adored Jar Jar. It was a very, very good thing to do, so I hugely admire Ahmed Best.

''He got very bad press for doing it. And Jar Jar was not for me.''

Jar Jar Binks first appeared in 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' as the comic-relief character and guide to Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and a young Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor).

The Gungan then appeared, somewhat briefly, in the subsequent two following movies but hasn't been seen since and became one of the most hated characters in the sci-fi franchise.

Daniels is set to reprise his role as the droid alongside his companion R2-D2 in the upcoming 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' movie.

'The Last Jedi' is set to feature a number of returning cast members, including 'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Andy Serkis (Snoke) and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia, while Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are all newcomers to the franchise.

The next instalment is expected to be released this December.