Anthony Daniels has filmed his last ever scenes as C-3PO in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 72-year-old actor has revealed that his time portraying the lovable protocol droid in a galaxy far, far away is up and it is time for him to hang up his gold metallic suit.

After wrapping his scenes on 'Star Wars: Episode IX', Daniels paid tribute to his director J.J. Abrams and President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy for their work on the project and for bringing him back for Disney's new trilogy.

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday (28.01.19), he posted: ''Today was 3PO's last on Episode IX. He's sad - so am I. But we're so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by J.J. & Kathy. I'll miss everyone but I'm glad to know that we've been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world.''

Daniels holds the distinct honour of being the only actor to have appeared in every live action 'Star Wars' film making his debut in 1977's 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' as C-3P0 opposite Kenny Baker as astromech droid R2-D2, beginning one of cinema's most enduring double acts.

However, Daniels did not portray C-3P0 in most recent release 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' instead he had a cameo as con artist Tak.

When he got the call to be part of the new trilogy, Daniels didn't hesitate to be part of the movies but did tell 'Episode VII - The Force Awakens' director Abrams that he wanted a new suit because the old one was so uncomfortable to wear.

He previously shared: ''It's unconformable in all the places that when it is uncomfortable, it's very uncomfortable. When JJ asked me to be in the costume I said yes, but can we get a new one? After 40 years I think we have to change. It was beginning to smell pretty bad. And they 3D printed it.''

'Star Wars: Episode IX' will serve as an end to the Skywalker saga and it will open in cinemas in December 2019.