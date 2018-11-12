Anthony Bourdain's last meal on 'Parts Unknown' was a plate of hard-boiled eggs.

The late chef - who tragically took his own life earlier this year at the age of 61 - ate his surprisingly simple meal on the last episode of his show at a friend's residence in the Lower East Side of New York while they reminisced on their youth.

At the beginning of the episode, which aired on CNN on Sunday (11.11.18), Anthony said: ''This is a show about a very special place, a very special time. And some very special people. So much happened - so much began - on New York's Lower East Side.''

The old pals discussed ''the friends who didn't make it'' in a sobering scene and in the final part of the show, pal John Lurie serves him a plate of hard-boiled eggs.

Upon being presented the dish, he said: ''I am grateful and honored, eggs, the perfect food.''

At another point in the episode, the television personality - who had been open about his battle with drug addiction - becomes nostalgic, putting on his reading glasses to look at friend Clayton Patterson's collection of vintage dope bags.

He said: ''You know you're doing something bad when you bought a product called Toilet and shot it into your arm. Oh man. Memories.''

After their meal the friends discussed the effects of gentrification on New York City after the Tompkins Square Park riots.

Clayton said: ''You have to now make a huge amount of money to be here. They have huge skyscrapers in midtown that are sold as million dollar apartments and nobody lives in them.''

Anthony replied: ''I live in one of those skyscrapers.''